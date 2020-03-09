Woman injured in brush fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman was seriously injured in a brush fire Sunday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Michael Thurber said crews responded to a call around three o’clock about a fire rapidly headed to a home on Bellmore Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy flames in the yard where a wood pile and a shed were on fire.

They also came across the victim, a woman with severe burns to her legs. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital and is expected to recover.

“There was a small amount of fire inside. We believe that she tried to put herself out and went inside the house to do that,” Thurber said.

The brush fire was put out in about ten minutes and the house itself had very minor damage, according Thurber. He said the dry, windy conditions on Sunday were just right for any outdoor burning to quickly get out of control.

“We believe from the conditions in the backyard she may have had a chiminea or some sort of outdoor burning, which is not allowed in the city of Pawtucket and that the fire may have taken off because of wind and got to her wood pile, got to her grass, got to her shed. So she probably panicked a little bit and tried to put it out herself.”

The local and state fire marshal are investigating the fire.