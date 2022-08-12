PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman hurt during a house fire in Pawtucket has died from her injuries.

Pawtucket police identified the victim Friday as Maria Cadenas.

The house fire happened Wednesday morning on Ballston Avenue. A witness at the scene told 12 News the woman became trapped after helping her two grandchildren escape through a window.

Police said the 71-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while a 12-year-old boy was also being treated for minor injuries.

The state fire marshal’s office still investigating.

