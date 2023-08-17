CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A 43-year-old woman who fell from a third-floor porch in Central Falls has died.

Police said they responded to Ledge Street around 9:45 a.m. Monday and found the woman and a man lying unconscious on the sidewalk. Both had reportedly fallen from the porch and were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition.

Marisol Winns was pronounced dead Wednesday night by the state medical examiner, according to police. The man is still in critical condition.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Falls police at (401) 727-7411 or the TIPS line at (401) 727-7420.