PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A 76-year-old woman received several citations Wednesday after she crashed her car into the side of a CVS Pharmacy in Pawtucket, according to police.

Detective Sergeant Theodore Georgitsis said officers responded to the Newport Avenue pharmacy just before 6 p.m. for reports of a hit and run.

Georgitsis said the officers arrived to find significant damage of the side of the building, and it appeared an unattended car in the parking lot was also hit.

Officers eventually found the woman and her car, which Georgitsis said was stuck on the train tracks near George Bennett Highway.

Georgitsis said the woman didn’t show any signs of impairment. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No one was injured and the pharmacy sustained no structural damage.