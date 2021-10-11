Woman charged with filing false report about child released on personal recognizance

Blackstone Valley

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I (WPRI) — A Central Falls woman charged in connection with filing a false police report regarding a young child was arraigned before a bail commissioner in Pawtucket on Monday.

Daniela Peraza Lemus, 22, was released on $5,000 personal recognizance, according to police.

The 22 year-old was charged in connection with an incident on Sunday, after police said they got a call around 6:30 a.m. from a woman saying she found a young child walking alone in the area of I-95 in Pawtucket while on her way home.

The boy, whose name and age has not been disclosed, was taken to the hospital for evaluation. At last check, the boy was in the custody of the Department of Children Youth and Families. A DCYF Spokesperson told 12 News the agency had initiated an investigation, but could not share any other details of the case “due to confidentiality laws.”

When confronted by reporters outside of the police department Monday, Peraza Lemus declined to comment further on the matter.

No further details about the incident have been provided by police at this time. It’s not clear what relationship Peraza Lemus may have with the child.

Peraza Lemus is due to appear in court in February.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

