PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman has been arrested and charged with setting a Pawtucket home on fire early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Hope Street around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a woman vandalizing and lighting a window on fire.

While heading to the scene, police spotted and pulled over a vehicle and a person matching the description of the suspect. Based on their investigation and the smell of gasoline coming from the vehicle, police say they placed the 30-year-old Providence woman under arrest.

A 12 News crew at the scene also saw police looking at a car with a broken rear window.

The owner of the home told police he recognized the woman from a previous relationship.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was charged with first-degree arson, domestic breaking and entering, domestic disorderly conduct, vandalism to a vehicle, and misdemeanor narcotics charges, according to police.

She’s expected to be arraigned in court Thursday.