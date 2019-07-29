Woman charged in hit-and-run that injured tow truck driver

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Cumberland woman accused of driving off after she allegedly hit a tow truck driver working on a disabled vehicle in Woonsocket last month.

Police said Kenneth Young, 39, was preparing to tow the vehicle away from Cumberland Hill Road in the early morning hours of June 30 when he was struck.

The tow truck’s emergency lights were flashing at the time of the crash, according to police. Young was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver who hit Young sped off without checking on him. Later that morning, Woonsocket police were notified by Cumberland police of an unoccupied car with heavy front-end damage near a small shopping plaza on Mendon Road. The damage was found to be consistent with the hit-and-run.

On Friday, police arrested the registered owner, Emily Lowe, at an impound yard where the vehicle was being stored.

Lowe, 27, was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury.

She was arraigned and released on $10,000 surety bail and is due back in court on Oct. 30.