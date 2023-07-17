LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Hopkinton, Massachusetts, woman was arrested last week after police say she left a dog in her hot car while she was inside Bally’s Twin River Casino.

Officers responded to the casino around 7 p.m. on July 14 after security found a car with heavy condensation on the widows and its brake lights on.

Capt. Kyle Wingate said officers opened the driver’s side door and found a deceased dog on the floor.

Further investigation revealed the dog was left in the car for several hours without water or air conditioning and the windows were closed, police said. Temperatures that day were near 80 degrees.

The vehicle owner, Young Ju Seol, came to the scene and was immediately arrested.

Seol was charged with malicious injury or killing of animals and animal confinement in motor vehicles.

“The Lincoln Police Department remains committed to providing the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors, including animals. The killing of defenseless animals in such a cruel manner is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by our agency,” Wingate said in a release.