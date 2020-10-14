Woman caught on camera hurling chair at Subway employee turns herself in

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket woman seen throwing a chair at a Subway employee during a verbal altercation last month has turned herself in.

The incident took place in the Subway located on Spring Avenue. The woman, identified by police as Alexandra Baez, was seen on security footage hurling a chair in the direction of an employee as they were arguing.

Police said Baez, 24, went to the Pawtucket Police Department Wednesday to speak with the detective investigating the incident.

After discussing the incident, police said Baez admitted to being the person who threw the chair. She has been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.