PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a dump truck from a Pawtucket worksite on Wednesday.

According to Pawtucket police, 36-year-old Tasha Hayes drove off with the “oversized industrial dump truck” from a site at the intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and San Antonio Way.

Police said they followed the stolen truck to Church Street and Park Place, where an officer was able to jump into the cab and take control of the vehicle.

Hayes has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, and disorderly conduct.