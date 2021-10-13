Woman accused of filing false police report about child facing charge in 2nd city

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls woman charged with filing a false police report about finding a missing child wandering by the highway in Pawtucket is now wanted by police in her hometown.

Central Falls police say they’ve issued an arrest warrant for Daniela Peraza Lemus on the same charge of filing a false police report.

Peraza Lemus, 22, initially filed a report from her home early Sunday morning, claiming she found a 2-year-old boy near an off-ramp in Pawtucket while on her way home from Providence, according to police.

Pawtucket police said through a multi-jurisdictional investigation, which involved checking surveillance video from the area, detectives determined her story wasn’t true.

On Tuesday, police told 12 News the child was at Peraza Lemus’ home early Sunday morning and his mother had agreed to a sleepover among their children.

When asked whether there was any indication as to why Peraza Lemus called police and not the boy’s mother, Major Shawn Driscoll replied: “We have no idea.”

“That obviously would have been the more appropriate thing to do, instead of concocting this story and causing so much effort to be put out there by fire department, police departments and everybody else,” Driscoll said.

According to Central Falls police, Peraza Lemus took the boy to her home sometime around 2 a.m. Sunday, then called police around 6 a.m. with the story about finding the child in Pawtucket.

A spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) said while the 2-year-old’s parent was cleared of any wrongdoing and reunited with the boy on Sunday, “DCYF can confirm, along with Central Falls Police Department, we have initiated an investigation of Ms. Peraza as a result of this past weekend. She has no previous involvement with the DCYF.”

Peraza Lemus was released from Pawtucket police custody Monday on personal recognizance.

Central Falls police tell 12 News they expect Peraza Lemus to turn herself in. Once that happens, she’ll be arraigned on the new charge.