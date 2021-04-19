Woman, 30, charged in deadly Woonsocket crash

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET (WPRI) — A Woonsocket woman was arrested Sunday after detectives discovered she may have driven off after causing a fatal crash.

Kristie Gore, 30, is expected to be arraigned Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting.

The crash took place around 4 p.m. Friday on Harris Avenue at Gaskill Street. Police said the initial investigation revealed an elderly couple heading southbound on Harris Avenue crossed the center line and hit a large pickup truck head on.

The couple was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. The passenger, Irene Gaulin, 72, later died from her injuries, according to police, while the driver, Louis Gaulin, 81, is currently in stable condition.

Over the weekend, the investigation revealed that a third car heading northbound on Harris Avenue in front of the pickup truck apparently turned left and made contact with the Gaulins’ vehicle, causing them to veer into the oncoming lane and hit the truck, police said.

Gore was gone by the time first responders arrived at the crash site.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/9/21: Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community