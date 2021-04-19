Woman, 30, charged in deadly Woonsocket crash

WOONSOCKET (WPRI) — A Woonsocket woman was arrested Sunday after detectives discovered she may have driven off after causing a fatal crash.

Kristie Gore, 30, is expected to be arraigned Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting.

The crash took place around 4 p.m. Friday on Harris Avenue at Gaskill Street. Police said the initial investigation revealed an elderly couple heading southbound on Harris Avenue crossed the center line and hit a large pickup truck head on.

The couple was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. The passenger, Irene Gaulin, 72, later died from her injuries, according to police, while the driver, Louis Gaulin, 81, is currently in stable condition.

Over the weekend, the investigation revealed that a third car heading northbound on Harris Avenue in front of the pickup truck apparently turned left and made contact with the Gaulins’ vehicle, causing them to veer into the oncoming lane and hit the truck, police said.

Gore was gone by the time first responders arrived at the crash site.