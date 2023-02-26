PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will not re-open on Monday after officials say they found that another heating coiled had failed on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the school, there is more water damage to the building, but it is not as significant as the previous incident.

“The damage is significantly lower than the previous as it was caught much earlier, however, it is enough to delay the reopening of Winters Elementary School. Given the circumstances, Winters Elementary will be closed on Monday, February 27 until further notice,” the statement read.

The school was first damaged earlier this month after the state experienced a record-breaking cold snap.

“We thank our families, teachers, and students for their patience throughout the past few weeks. We are working closely with Colliers and our partners to make the appropriate repairs and find the cause for these coil failures so this does not occur again. Reopening the Henry J. Winters Elementary School and the safety and wellbeing of our faculty, staff, and students remain our top priority.”

Students will continue to learn remotely.