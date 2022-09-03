PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — According to a release from Dr. Cheryl McWilliams, the Superintendent of Schools in Pawtucket, Henry J. Winters Elementary School will open on Tuesday.

“This morning, we received our Certificate Of Occupancy and will welcome Henry J. Winters Elementary School students to their first day on Tuesday, September 6, 2022,” she said in a statement.

“Thank you to our School Committee, City Officials, we are grateful to all stakeholders for their partnership. We are so excited for the Winters community about their first day, Tuesday.”

According to the city’s school committee, a failed fire alarm battery caused the delay of the opening of the school.

Earlier this week, Mayor Donald Grebien apologized to families, saying the school wouldn’t open as planned due to “a number of health and safety items that still need to be addressed.”

On Saturday morning, Grebien said “We are good for school on Tuesday morning.”