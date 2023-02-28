PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An emergency meeting is being held in Pawtucket Tuesday evening to address concerns regarding the continued closure of a brand new elementary school.

Students at Henry J. Winters Elementary School have been distance learning since a pipe burst and flooded nearly two dozen classrooms earlier this year, when the state experienced a record-breaking cold snap.

The $49 million school building was supposed to reopen Monday, however, the district tells 12 News another pipe burst over the weekend causing more water damage.

Both pipe bursts were caused by a failed heating coil.

The newly-constructed elementary school opened last September, though the first day of classes was pushed back a week after inspectors discovered one of the backup fire alarm batteries had failed.

12 News reached out to Mayor Donald Grebien’s office regarding the problem-plagued school, to which a spokesperson said the district has “been in contact contact with the construction company, engineers and all parties involved to address the root of the problem.

“We understand how frustrating this is for the students, teachers, parents and taxpayers in general,” the spokesperson said.

Gilbane Building Company, which built the brand new school, confirmed that it is, “working closely with the district administration, the building’s design team and insurance carrier to oversee the completion of repairs as fast as possible to restore the school and return students to the classroom.”

The Pawtucket School Committee will discuss the issues during the emergency meeting, which is being held at 6 p.m.

It’s unclear whether any representatives from Gilbane will be attending Tuesday night’s meeting.