What’s old is new again at Pawtucket diner

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s history, reinvented.

The just-opened eatery at the Lorraine Mills complex in Pawtucket is inside a rare 1941 Streamline diner from the Worcester Lunch Car Company that once served meals in Hartford, Conn.

Owner Michael Arena says it’s rare nowadays to have a meal in an actual diner.

“A lot of places say they’re real but they’re not a real dining car, especially in this type of good shape,” he explained.

“In its day, it was a top-of-the-line model,” Arena added. “There were only 23 of them made and there are only seven or eight left, including one that’s located at the Henry Ford Museum in Michigan.”

Arena says it took about nine years to bring the diner back to life. It’s nothing new for him though, since he co-owns four others: the West Side Diner in Providence, Amanda’s Kitchen in Pawtucket, the Lighthouse Restaurant in Johnston, and the Broadway Diner in East Providence.

But what’s different about the Miss Lorraine Diner, according to Arena, is located in the back: a bar with an entrance made to look like a speakeasy, where he tried to maintain an old-fashioned look.

Arena says the diner has been a hit with customers since it opened.

“They love coming here, just for the history alone, but the food makes them stay, too,” he said.

The diner says its two best-sellers are the Lorraine Burger and homemade corned beef hash.

The eatery is open daily for breakfast and lunch and five nights a week for dinner.