WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The twin sisters accused of stabbing their father to death earlier this year reportedly told a family friend weeks prior that they were planning on killing him.

Jennifer and Danielle Pamula, 38, have each been charged with murder in connection with the death of 70-year-old Joseph Pamula.

The sisters returned to court Wednesday, where a family friend told the judge what happened when she ran into them at Walmart last December.

Linda Degnan said Jennifer and Danielle expressed concerns about their living situation, since their father was looking to sell the house and move in with his girlfriend.

Degnan said the twins were under the impression that their father was kicking them out and would abandon their 12 cats.

The conversation turned sinister when the two started explaining what they were going to do about it.

“We’re going to kill him,” Degnan recalled Danielle telling her. “We will be here in March and he will not.”

“He’s going to get his,” she claimed Jennifer added.

Degnan said she didn’t think the girls were serious at the time, and she was shocked to learn that Joseph had been killed when she returned from vacation a few weeks later.

“I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t think it could happen,” she said. “I should’ve taken it more seriously.”

Degnan said she didn’t go to the police right away because she wasn’t feeling well and wanted to distance herself from the situation.

“Who wants to be involved in something like this?” she said. “Not me.”

Officers rushed to their Cato Street home back in January after Danielle called 911 and told the dispatcher she woke up from a nap to find her father dead on the kitchen floor with a pair of garden shears sticking out of his neck. Danielle also reportedly found her sister unconscious on the living room floor with a bottle of pills next to her.

The officers discovered Jennifer lying on the floor in the living room covered in blood and what appeared to be vomit. When one of the officers asked her if she was OK, Jennifer allegedly uttered, “I had to do it.”

Jennifer was brought to Landmark Medical Center to be treated for a suspected overdose, according to prosecutors. While speaking with detectives at the hospital, Jennifer admitted to taking various pills, including melatonin and ibuprofen, moments before her father became hostile towards her.

Prosecutors shared a number of images from inside the Pamula home Tuesday, one of which showed a handwritten note that read, “My confession is on my phone” followed by the four-digit code to unlock the device, which was placed next to it.

When asked about a note, Jennifer told detectives she wanted to make sure her sister didn’t get in trouble for what she did.

“Don’t blame her, blame me,” she said in the interview, which was played aloud in court.

Despite initially claiming to not be involved, Danielle was arrested after admitting to a social worker that she had a hand in her father’s death.

The judge is mulling whether to release Jennifer and Danielle on bail. The sisters, who are scheduled to return to court next month, are being held until a decision is made.