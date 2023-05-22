LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — May is the unofficial start of wedding season, and there’s no worse time for a fire at a popular wedding venue.

Kirkbrae Country Club has a full calendar this season, officials tell 12 News, that’s why they hit the ground running after a fire damaged the venue early Monday morning. It’s left many couples in limbo and hoping their special day won’t be impacted.

Lindsey Goulet is the maid of honor in her best friend’s wedding just 18 days from now on June 9. The ceremony and reception are both booked at Kirkbrae.

“My jaw was on the floor,” Goulet said. “Like, oh my god, I can’t believe this is happening. It’s insane.”

Goulet said her friend is “completely distraught” by the news, and hopes the worst case scenario is that the wedding will be held outside in a tent. But her friend wants what she paid for.

“She wants it here, she wants it inside. She wants everything she paid full price for,” she added.

Goulet stopped by the venue to get a look at the damage herself.

“The main areas looked fine, but the whole kitchen side was all burnt and I could smell smoke,” she said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Golf Association said Kirkbrae is using all of its resources to ensure the facility is “safe and operational sooner than expected.”

However, it’s unclear what the timeline is and just how many events this is impacting.

Goulet said her friend did get a phone call from the venue soon after the fire on Monday, and they told her they hope to have some answers Tuesday.

Workers were inside the venue all day Monday trying to get things back to normal, and they’ll be back first thing Tuesday morning. The power is back on in some parts of the building, 12 News has learned.

Meanwhile, other local venues are offering help. Jerry Garcia, the general manager of Agawam Hunt in Rumford, told 12 News they’re “more than willing” to assist in accommodating displaced events, if feasible.

“The Club market is relatively small and we all need to help each other where we can,” Garcia said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.