PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching the Seekonk River in Pawtucket for a missing person, 12 News has learned.

Marine and fire department boats were seen crisscrossing the river shining their flashlights into the water near the Pawtucket Town Landing Wednesday night.

The search, which started around 9 p.m., has prompted a massive response from local police and fire departments.

NEW: Pawtucket Police tell there is an active rescue search for one person in the Seekonk River.



Details are limited right now, but the search has been underway since after 9p tonight near Taft St at the Pawtucket Town Landing. https://t.co/cOymcubmMr @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/33muOzJAto — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) July 7, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.