LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Authorities say they have suspended the search for a 50-year-old man who swam out in the water near Notte Park to help two distressed kayakers and never returned.

Limerock Fire Chief Timmothy Walsh says crews were called to the Wenscott Reservoir near Douglas Pike around 6 p.m. Sunday. Officials from several towns responded to the scene including Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Providence.

Walsh says the swimmer fell underneath the surface somewhere on the “Lincoln side” of the lake, but they do not have a pinpoint location.

The 50-year-old man was able to help the two kayakers get to safety, according to Walsh, but did not resurface himself. Walsh says the search began as a rescue but has since become a recovery mission.

Police said to anticipate road closures in the area once search efforts resume Monday at 8:30 a.m.