Water main break prompts evacuation, road closure in Pawtucket

Photo: Anita Baffoni/WPRI-TV

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A portion of Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket was closed Wednesday afternoon as crews responded to a water main break.

According to a city fire official, a large water line feeding a mill building at 560 Mineral Spring Ave. ruptured, flooding the building’s basement.

The building, which houses both residential and business units, was evacuated as a precaution since the flood compromised its electrical system, the official said.

Crews have since shut off the power to the building but because there’s raw sewage in the basement, they need to wait for the R.I. Department of Environmental Management and Pawtucket Water to arrive to begin pumping the water out.

No injuries have been reported, and no other buildings in the area are affected.

