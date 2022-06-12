LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was pulled from the water at Lincoln Woods State Park on Sunday.

The incident occurred shortly after the beach was closed and lifeguards were off duty at 6 p.m., according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

A fisherman in the area said he witnessed a group of kids holding hands in the water looking for someone.

An off-duty lifeguard heard the commotion, according to a DEM spokesperson, and swam out to find the 15-year-old victim.

The lifeguard performed CPR before the boy was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

State Police are on scene at Lincoln Woods State Park Beach after reports of a drowning. We are working to gather details at this time. We will have more tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/9FNtTirBZW — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) June 12, 2022

12 News has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.