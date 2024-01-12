WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police have released body-worn camera footage from their arrest of a stabbing suspect late last month, along with video recorded by a witness to the crime.

Jabriel Goodwin, 32, of Mesa, Arizona, was taken into custody following a pursuit that ended with him crashing at the corner of Providence and Ballou streets on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 29.

The bodycam video shows police pulling up to the crash site, where Goodwin’s vehicle is on its side. Several officers draw their guns before breaking the windshield and pulling Goodwin out. He was later taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Woonsocket stabbing suspect Jabril Goodwin (Photo: Woonsocket Police Department)

Police allege Goodwin fled after stabbing another man in a parking lot on Park Avenue. The victim, a 25-year-old Mansfield man, was treated for wounds to his arm and leg.

The witness video shows the argument that led to the stabbing, according to police. The suspect can be seen standing inside the open front passenger door of a car, yelling at someone inside. Police said the witness eventually stopped the recording to call 911.

Another officer’s bodycam video shows him interviewing the stabbing victim and witnesses. One man told police the suspect kept saying “Get out of my car” to a person in the passenger seat, who refused. The suspect then reportedly attacked the victim and ripped him out of the vehicle.

At one point, a person pulling into the parking lot told the officer they saw a knife in the middle of the road. The officer is seen locating the weapon and rerouting traffic so he can document the evidence.

During the chase, police said Goodwin hit one of their cruisers and another vehicle. Two children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but no officers were hurt.

Goodwin was charged with felony assault, weapons other than a firearm (knife), eluding law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit, obstruction of police, possession of a controlled substance, and disorderly conduct. He was granted bail and is due back in court in March.