Warwick superintendent returning to Cumberland

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick Public Schools’ superintendent is going back to his old position in Cumberland, the mayor’s office confirmed.

Philip Thornton has been superintendent in Warwick since October 2015.

Before he accepted the position in the city, Thornton was the superintendent in Cumberland for four years.

The Cumberland School Committee unanimously voted to approve Thornton as school superintendent once again on Thursday night.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said he met frequently with Thornton during the brief overlap of time since he took office.

“I always found him very forthcoming and cooperative and willing to provide me with information,” Picozzi said. “I wish the superintendent well as he moves on to another chapter in his life.”

Thornton’s first superintendent position was in North Kingstown.

