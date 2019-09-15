Walk to Defeat ALS held at McCoy Stadium















PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people joined the fight against ALS Sunday, participating in the annual RI Walk to Defeat ALS at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket.

More than 60 teams and more than 800 people walked and some participated in the once viral ‘Ice Bucket Challenge.’

Eyewitness News Anchor Mike Montecalvo was also there, walking to help fund treatment and ultimately find a cure.

ALS is a progressive neuro degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. 5-thousand people are diagnosed with ALS every year.

Participation has a direct impact on people living with the disease and their families at the local level; through education, support groups, access to care and advocacy, according to the ALS Association.

You can learn more about resources available and how you can help right now on the ALS Association’s website.