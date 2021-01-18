Volunteers hand out 20K free masks in Pawtucket, Central Falls for MLK Day

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The City of Pawtucket distributed over 20,000 free face masks to the community Monday as part of their Service Day held to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work.

Volunteers that lined Roosevelt Street outside of City Hall said they share MLK’s message of serving others.

“We are here to honor Martin Luther King and the dedication to community,” Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said.

Following words of remembrance, the volunteers took action in their dedication to their community by handing out face masks to residents in Pawtucket and Central Falls, some of the hardest hit communities in the state during the pandemic.

Those handing out the masks to anyone who pulled over to receive them, said they believe there is still time to realize MLK’s dream.

“One of his famous quotes was life’s most persistent and urgent questions is, what are you doing for others,” Grebien said. “That’s what we are doing here today, we are trying to do for others.”

A total of 40 boxes of masks were donated by the Pawtucket Central Falls Health Equity Zone for the event, making 20,000 masks available for the taking.