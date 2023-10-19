NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — North Smithfield police questioned Bryant University’s men’s basketball coach in connection to a hit-and-run, body-worn camera footage shows.

Jared Grasso was charged on Oct. 8 with failure to stop for accident resulting in damage to vehicle, which is a misdemeanor. The charge is in connection with an Oct. 1 hit-and-run on Route 146 South by the West Acres Interchange.

Police said a car, traveling at a high rate of speed, sideswiped another vehicle and then continued down the highway. The woman who was sideswiped identified Grasso’s license plates.

The bodycam footage, taken when police visited Grasso’s home on Oct. 2, shows damage along the right side of one of Grasso’s cars. He told the officer that was his wife’s car, but that he had been driving it on Oct. 1.

