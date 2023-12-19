CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Flooding left behind by Monday’s storm made it difficult for the staff at a Cumberland animal shelter to reach the dogs living there.

Staff members at The Hotel for Homeless Dogs were notified around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday that the nearby Blackstone River had overflowed, sending water into the shelter.

The road leading to the building was also shut down as dozens of dogs could be heard barking inside.

A 12 News camera captured a dog named Buddy being rescued in a kayak from shin-deep water. Buddy already has a foster home waiting for him as he made it back to dry land.

The shelter’s executive director and volunteers told 12 News that two more dogs are expected to be kayaked to safety.

The majority of the dogs will stay inside the facility since it’s safe, just tough to access.

According to the shelter’s Facebook page, the water is up to the fence line, or about five and a half feet tall.

The shelter is now looking for more emergency foster homes in case the floodwaters continue to rise.