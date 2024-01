CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland roadway is currently impassable after the heavy rainfall and flooding caused a portion of it to collapse.

Westwood Road, located off Mendon Road, carries traffic over West Sneech Brook.

Road crews have responded to block off the roadway and start making repairs. It’s unclear when the road will be usable again.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.