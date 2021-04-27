Vehicle sent through side of Central Falls building following 3 car crash

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A three car crash in Central Falls sent one of the vehicles through a building.

Around 5 p.m., the crash happened at the intersection of Hunt and Broad streets.

The car that was sent through the side of a building following the crash is said to have caused significant damage.

A building and house nearby were evacuated, because a live gas line was involved. National Grid was also called.

Fire Chief Scott Mello said crews handled the incident extremely well.

“They did a great job handling it,” Mello said. “They did it properly notifying National Grid, evacuating building and keeping a secure distance in case there was a significant event.”

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.