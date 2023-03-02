PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A UPS employee twice convicted on drug trafficking charges has been arrested for a third time, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Levys Tovar, 43, who has ties to both Central Falls and Pawtucket, was taken into custody Monday after he asked a customer service supervisor at the UPS where he worked to locate a package for him.

Last November, Cunha said U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted the package from Colombia and discovered it contained cocaine packed inside two ball bearings.

Tovar began inquiring about the package after it wasn’t delivered to one of his several addresses, according to prosecutors.

When asking about the package, Cunha said Tovar explained he was trying to locate it “for his neighbor.”

But prosecutors said the intended delivery address was to the home Tovar shared with his girlfriend, and the neighbor in question didn’t exist.

Tovar has been federally charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and unlawful use of a communication facility to facilitate the distribution of a controlled substance.

Court records reveal Tovar was convicted in 2004 of possession with intent to distribute one kilogram of heroin, and again in 2011 for possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin.

Tovar had been out on supervised release for the 2011 conviction, and will appear in federal court as a probation violator next week.