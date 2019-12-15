UPDATE: Lincoln mother says son’s hearing device was returned

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Lincoln mother received the worst and best news this weekend after her son’s two cochlear implant processors [a hearing device] went missing.

She says the processors were taken from the family locker room at the MacColl YMCA on Saturday.

“I mean it’s a matter of him being able to hear,” said Karen Oliver. “It’s really important we get them back.”

Karen Oliver took to Facebook on Saturday night after seeing how the ordeal impacted her son, saying he is panicked and upset.

Well, it worked. She tells Eyewitness News, the device was returned Sunday evening.

A mom who saw the outreach on social media and checked with her children found the cochlear implants. It turns out a little girl had grabbed them from the YMCA not knowing what they were.