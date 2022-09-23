PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Friday was a frustrating day for Carlos Valencia, president of Clean Management, Inc. in Pawtucket, who woke up at 5 a.m. to a call from an employee saying there had been an accident at his facility on Weeden Street.

When he arrived, Valencia found the fence at the entrance had been smashed, and the front of one of his company vans sustained serious front-end damage.

The culprit: a sedan, caught on surveillance video, speeding down Moshassuck Valley Industrial Highway around 3:40 a.m.

The van hit the fence and barrier outside his business before briefly going airborne and slamming into a parked company van, pushing it into the vehicle next to it.

“It’s unbelievable, the speed that they come into the facility, not to get themselves killed, or injured,” Valencia told 12 News.

Valencia said the cars are constantly street racing on that stretch of road, and he’s fed up.

“To a point that I don’t even fix the front of my building anymore because of that,” Valencia said. “We know eventually it will happen.”

In fact, it has happened before.

In 2018, 12 News reported about a similar situation at Clean Management, Inc., when vehicles were caught on camera crashing into Valencia’s business, damaging property and worrying employees.

“The window broke because he hit the back end of one of our cargo vans, that spun out of control and hit the trailer and got stuck in the side of our building,” Tatiana Valencia, general manager of Clean Management, Inc. told 12 News at the time.

Valencia said since then, they’ve put in additional security cameras and reinforced barriers around the business to try and secure their property.

He has also spoken to the Pawtucket Police Department and the city, who he said are aware of the situation and have helped install protective barriers.

But Valencia believes more needs to be done.

“They’ve got to put something in here along this road to stop people doing this,” Valencia said. “It’s a continuing situation. It doesn’t stop.”

Valencia tells 12 News he’s hoping for change sooner rather than later.

“Eventually we’re going to have a fatality here in this intersection,” Valencia said. “It’s going to happen.”

12 News reached out to Pawtucket Police Department for more information regarding Friday morning’s crash but have not yet heard back.