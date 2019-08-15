Live Now /
Two treated after incident aboard RIPTA bus

Blackstone Valley

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews were busy sweeping Fatima Hospital Wednesday night after a situation on a nearby RIPTA bus, according to officials.

A RIPTA spokesperson told Eyewitness News the driver and a passenger required medical attention — after some sort of possible substance may have been discovered on the bus.

Fire officials and a spokesperson from Fatima Hospital both had no comment on the situation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.

