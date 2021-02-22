Two men charged in deadly shooting outside Pawtucket car wash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Pawtucket man outside of a car wash last October, according to the R.I. Attorney General’s office.

Olivio Leverone, 33, and Julio Debarros, 36, both of Central Falls, were indicted Monday on a series of charges connected to the crime, including murder, the AG’s office said.

The incident took place in the parking lot of a car wash on Main Street in Pawtucket. The victim, Julius Bell, 39, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The initial investigation revealed the shooting may have stemmed from a fight between several people, according to police, but it’s unclear at this time whether Bell was involved in the fight or a bystander.

Leverone and Debarros are both scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.