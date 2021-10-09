Two men arrested after disturbance outside of Gov. McKee’s home

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men are in custody following a disturbance outside of Gov. Dan McKee’s home Friday night.

According to the Rhode Island State Police, they were called to Gov. Dan McKee’s home just before 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

A video, courtesy of the John DePetro Show, showed a group of protesters walking down the street, towards McKee’s home.

As a result of the incident, two men were arrested.

Joshua Joseph, 38, of Woonsocket and Tyler Bonin, 32, of East Providence were both charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Both suspects were taken to the Rhode Island State Police Headquarters where they were being held pending an arraignment.

“I think it was a very peaceful march along Diamond Hill Road where it was unencumbered and they were, people were able to voice their opinions on the vaccination and the impact that it’s had on their lives, so certainly I encourage that. At my house, I was not home last night,” McKee said at an event Saturday afternoon.

“I think up to the point there was the confrontation, no one should be pushing a police officer, a state police officer, that was unfortunate. But in general, I thought it was a well behaved group of people that were voicing their opinion and I encourage that.”

No other information about the disturbance is available at this time.