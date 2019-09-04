Two cars damaged, towed after Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Pawtucket are investigating a shooting that left two vehicles damaged late Tuesday night.

Police responded to an apartment complex on Prospect Street around 10:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News cameras captured two vehicles being towed away. One of them, a white Chevy Equinox, had a couple of windows that appeared to be shot out.

Police placing evidence markers on scene of shooting in Pawtucket.

Police were seen putting up more than a dozen evidence markers.

No word if any arrests have been made at this time, and no injuries were reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you more details as soon as they become available.