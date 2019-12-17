Breaking News
Twin River executive, vendor indicted in kickback scheme
Twin River executive, vendor indicted in kickback scheme

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A statewide grand jury handed up an indictment last week charging three people including a Twin River executive with taking part in a kickback scheme, according to the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Investigators allege Michael Barlow, senior vice president of operations at the Lincoln casino, accepted bribes from food court vendor Yehuda Amar in exchange for steering business contracts his way.

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

