Twin River casinos to open June 8 by invitation only

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Twin River’s two casinos in Rhode Island will be open by invitation only starting June 8, the R.I. Department of Revenue announced Friday.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome back our guests to both of our Rhode Island casinos and to do so in a safe manner,” Twin River Executive Vice President Marc Crisafulli said.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees is our priority,” he continued. “Every decision we collectively make has been and will continue to be, put through that lens. For that reason, our reopening will be thoughtful and phased so that we create an environment that is safe for everyone.”

The reopening will be limited to select Twin River Rewards Club members and one guest of their choice.

Twin River’s flagship property in Lincoln will be managed as three mini-casinos with separate entrances. Invitations will indicate the gaming space and entrance and upon entry, every guest will receive a color-coded wrist band to identify their assigned gaming room.

The R.I. Department of Revenue says it is anticipated that additional rounds of invitations will be distributed shortly after reopening.

“During this initial opening phase, we expect occupancy will not exceed 25 percent of fire code capacity,” Crisafulli said.

The casinos will be open from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. daily to allow for thorough cleaning overnight.

Customers and employees will have to adhere to strict public health guidelines including verbal health screenings and temperature checks through a thermal camera or a temporal thermometer. Any guest or staff member with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will not be allowed inside.

The casinos will offer slot machines at a safe distance of at least six feet apart, as well as stadium gaming, or virtual table games, with limited seating capacity. Table games will not be operated until further notice.

All customers and employees will have to wear face coverings and hand sanitizer stations will be added throughout the facilities.

The food court will be open with limited seating capacity and limited bar service will be offered using disposable cups.

All parking lots will be open as will all of the casino entrances; guests will be directed to use specific entrances as indicated on their invitations.

Smoking will not be allowed during the limited reopening in accordance with public health recommendations.

The Sportsbook, Hotel, Fitness Center, Table Games, Racebook, Event Center, Valet, entertainment offerings and restaurants will remain closed during this time.

As of now, there is no date for a full public reopening.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465