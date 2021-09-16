Twin River, Bally’s kick off rebranding, expansion project

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s first and largest casino is getting a facelift.

Twin River is partnering with Bally’s Corporation, a Providence-based gaming entertainment company, to rebrand and expand the casino.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings acquired the Bally’s brand last year. The expansion is made possible by a 20-year gambling contract that Gov. Dan McKee signed earlier this year.

“Bally’s is crucial to our economy,” McKee said. “It brings out-of-towners to our state.”

The Lincoln casino will be renamed Bally’s Twin River Resort Casino. The $100 million expansion will include an additional 40,000 square feet of gaming space, a Korean-style spa attached to the hotel, an additional food hall and improved air circulation.

“We are absolutely upgrading and enhancing the resort-style experience for this property,” Bally’s Twin River Casino Resort Vice President Craig Sculos said.

McKee said this expansion, paired with the new Amazon distribution center in Johnston, will directly affect all Rhode Islanders.

“It brings money into our communities,” he explained. “What happens when we bring revenue and income into our communities? They get stronger, the schools get better and we have a lot more ability to support our families and the people who need help.”

Sculos said while the casino will be competing with those in neighboring states, their approach will focus strictly on their jursidiction.

“What happens in Massachusetts and Connecticut is really beyond our ability to control,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is put together the best product possible.”

The casino will remain open throughout the rebranding and expansion process. Sculos said the project is scheduled to be completed by October 2022.