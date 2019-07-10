Twin River accused of keeping crime records from union employees

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Twin River Casino is being accused of illegally withholding crime records committed against patrons, vendors and other guests.

The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday announced charges against the casino, with a trial scheduled to begin Oct. 29.

The charges come after the union representing clerks, cashiers and other casino employees requested information in March on burglaries, assaults and other crimes that took place at Twin River over the past three years.

“Criminals at the casino don’t ask for Twin River ID’s before they commit a crime,” Mutuel Clerk and Union President Joe Marciano said. “We’ve had assaults, firearm threats, vandalism and theft in the parking lots and even on the casino floor. There have been dozens of incidents over the past three years. It’s time for Twin River to take employee and guest safety seriously.”

Twin River and the union are in contract negotiations. Union members wanted the crime records as a way to evaluate worker safety on casino grounds.

“We are in the midst of union negotiations so we are not surprised by the timing of this accusation,” Twin River spokeswoman Patti Doyle said in an email. “That said, should any investigation by the National Labor Relations Board occur, we will cooperate fully.”

According to a news release from the union, the casino acknowledged numerous incidents but only provided information on incidents involving employees.

“My shift ends at 2 or 3 in the morning,” said Gloria Fitzpatrick, a validator and union business manager. “I can’t be walking through the parking lots alone at that hour with what’s been going on. We need to know what areas are most unsafe and why, and then we need to do something.”