PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman is looking for answers after she was involved in a hit-and-run on May 12.

Michel Kayata told 12 News she was getting into her truck on Evergreen Street with her husband and two friends around 10:30 p.m. that night.

“The next thing I know I’m being traveled onto the sidewalk about 10 to 15 feet,” Kayata recalled.

She said she saw a white vehicle take off towards York Avenue.

“It looked like he went to pull over and then he just kept going,” Kayata said. “My husband went towards him like, ‘Come back here.'”

The Pawtucket police report obtained by 12 News said her truck sustained heavy damage to the driver’s door and front fender, while the passenger-side mirror from the suspect’s car was left behind in the road. The group hopes that will help police find the suspect.

Kayata and her friend Brianna Lafreniere, who was in the back seat, were taken to the hospital that night.

“I am dealing with a concussion and I ended up with whiplash,” Lafreniere explained.

Kayata said she’s suffering from a T8 spinal fracture. Her husband, Andrew Woods, was in the passenger seat, and even though the police report says he was not injured initially, he now says he broke his nose.

“I got launched into the dash or the column in the middle, that’s where my nose ended up getting hit,” Woods told 12 News.

According to the police report, the fourth passenger was not hurt.

Between the injuries and the loss of their vehicle, Kayata said it’s been difficult to move forward with their lives.

“Please turn yourself in. We deserve justice at this point,” Kayata said. “Now we’re suffering and you walked away.”

12 News reached out to Pawtucket police for updates in the investigation, but have not yet heard back.