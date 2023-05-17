PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An embattled nursing home in Pawtucket has been placed in receivership after Attorney General Peter Neronha and R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) interim Director Utpala Bandy asked for it to be taken over.

The Health Department started conducting unannounced inspections at the Pawtucket Falls Healthcare Center after receiving a complaint in October. Since then, there have been 11 surveys and inspections conducted at the 154-bed facility. Due to the number of deficiencies that were found, officials said they issued two compliance orders.

“Rhode Islanders should feel confident that my office and RIDOH are working to ensure that the facility is kept safe for its residents and stable for its workers,” Neronha said.

According to Neronha’s office, the facility was ordered in February to stop admitting new patients and have an independent monitor oversee the quality of care.

Additionally, an amended compliance order issued in April required the facility to have a temporary, RIDOH-approved manager to direct operations and “ensure the facility was maintaining compliance with all regulatory requirements.”

Both measures led to improvements, the AG’s office said, but concerns over the long-term stability of the facility’s operations prompted the petition for receivership.

Attorney Mark Russo has been appointed as the receiver. Neronha’s office said that decision is expected to keep Pawtucket Falls operating and make sure its roughly 80 residents are getting the proper care.

The receivership will provide additional court oversight and control over the facility, according to the AG’s office.

“The residents, families, and employees of Pawtucket Falls deserve better,” Bandy said. “While it is unfortunate that we have arrived here, receivership is now a step in the right direction. It means more accountability from the licensee, and it means that the facility will have more structure and oversight to create a healthier and safer place for residents to live.”