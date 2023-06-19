PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Jay Gaudi was finishing up his late-night DoorDash shift when he noticed a car driving alongside him on I-95 South.

What concerned him was that the car was on the other side of the median.

“It was tremendously scary,” Gaudi recalled. “There were a lot of cars on the highway that night.”

Gaudi said he called 911 and followed the car on I-95 South for a few miles as it drove the wrong way down I-95 North.

“He was going the wrong way, but not just that … he was in the fast lane,” he continued. “He wasn’t trying to leave, or head to the nearest exit, or even pull over into the breakdown lane.”

The wrong-way driver, identified by Rhode Island State Police as 49-year-old Joey Fugere, was eventually pulled over and arrested.

Gaudi tells 12 News he was relieved that troopers stopped Fugere before he crashed into another car.

“Most of the time it ends fatally, so I was really scared that I was going to see something I didn’t want to see,” he said.

Fugere has been charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. He was arraigned and released on $2,000 personal recognizance pending his next court date, which is scheduled for June 30.