CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A tractor-trailer transporting salt rolled over on I-295 South in Cumberland on Saturday afternoon.

A flipped salt truck is causing traffic in Cumberland blocking the entrance ramp to I-295 at Exit 20. More on the wintry weather hitting New England tonight on @wpri12 @ShiinaHL pic.twitter.com/KlUqAN9knJ — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) February 25, 2023

Crews were able to clear most of the debris off the highway by 4:00 p.m. Saturday, but were still working to get the tractor-trailer off the road.

RIDOT tweeted that the driver of the truck was injured, but the extent of those injuries is currently unclear.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.