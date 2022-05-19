PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer tipped over at the construction site where a new stadium is being built in Pawtucket.

Officials who responded to Taft Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday said the truck went down while its content was being offloaded.

The rain overnight made the ground softer than usual, according to Pawtucket police.

The driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was contacted, but police said the agency did not respond due to the circumstances.