Tractor-trailer rolls over on Lincoln highway

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — One man was hospitalized, and part of Route 116 was blocked off after a tractor-trailer rollover early Monday morning.

Crews blocked off part of Route 116, near the bottom of the Route 146 off-ramp, as they worked to clear the scene.

It appears the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which happened around 5:45 a.m. When Eyewitness News crews arrived on the scene, the semi-truck was on its side in the right lane.

Police have not released the condition of the man injured.

This is still a developing story. We’re waiting to hear back from Lincoln and Rhode Island State Police about what led up to the crash. Return to this page later today on WPRI.com for updates.