Tow truck crashes into woods off I-95 in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Emergency crews responded Wednesday after a AAA flatbed truck crashed into a ditch off of I-95 North in Pawtucket.

The truck ended up in a wooded area just before Exit 26.

A 12 News crew on scene saw an overturned car next to the flatbed, however, it’s unclear whether the truck was towing that vehicle or if it was involved in the crash.

RISP have responded to MVA involving a AAA flatbed truck, on the side of 95N, just before exit 26.



The flatbed is off in a ditch and there is an overturned car next to it. Tow crews are working to pull the truck out.



No word on any injures or the cause of the crash. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/qVcALzlZHl — Merrill Sampson (@_MerrillSampson) May 19, 2021

Firefighters and members of a Providence towing company are still actively working to remove the truck and vehicle from the woods.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and there’s no word on any injuries.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.