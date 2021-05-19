Tow truck crashes into woods off I-95 in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Emergency crews responded Wednesday after a AAA flatbed truck crashed into a ditch off of I-95 North in Pawtucket.
The truck ended up in a wooded area just before Exit 26.
A 12 News crew on scene saw an overturned car next to the flatbed, however, it’s unclear whether the truck was towing that vehicle or if it was involved in the crash.
Firefighters and members of a Providence towing company are still actively working to remove the truck and vehicle from the woods.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and there’s no word on any injuries.
12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.