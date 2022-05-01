PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were forced from their home due to a fire Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the scene on Central Street and saw heavy fire coming from the basement.

Battalion Chief Michael Thurber told 12 News that there were initial reports of people trapped inside, but the victims were able to safely escape on their own.

Several people were treated on scene, but no injuries were reported.

“We’ve terminated the gas and electric and put up a big hole in the roof, so they won’t be able to stay here until it’s repaired,” Thurber said.

The Red Cross is now helping two adults and one child.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.