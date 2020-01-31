Three men wanted in shots-fired incident near Central Falls school

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two of three men believed to be involved in a shots-fired incident near Central Falls High School have been identified by police.

Police are looking for Izaiha Ortiz, 18, and Ian Melendez, 21, after an investigation into the incident turned up surveillance images from the area.

Ortiz is believed to be the suspect seen wearing a red jacket and Melendez was believed to be the suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Investigators are still trying to identify the third man in the surveillance images.

Police believe Ortiz was the one who fired the weapon. During the investigation, police found four 9mm cartridge cases on the sidewalk across from the school.

None of the three men came had come from the high school, police said. The school was not believed to be a target.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Jeff Araujo at (401) 616-2516 or jaraujo@cfpd.centralfallsri.gov.